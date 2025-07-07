UAE-based Indians can now use UPI with international numbers

Indian expats in the UAE can now use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with their international mobile numbers. The move is aimed at making financial transactions easier for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) living in the Gulf nation. The development follows a deal that was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE in 2024.

Transaction process How to get started To use UPI services, NRIs must have a Non-Resident External (NRE) or Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) account with an Indian bank that offers this service. The international phone number linked to these accounts must be registered with the bank and its KYC completed. This way, NRIs can make instant money transfers 24/7 by scanning QR codes or entering the recipient's phone number or UPI ID.

Bank participation Several banks, apps already support this service A number of Indian banks have already enabled UPI services for NRIs using international mobile numbers. These include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank and IndusInd Bank among others. To transfer money from a UAE-linked Indian bank account to an Indian recipient via UPI, users can use the UPI feature in their bank's mobile app or approved digital payment apps like PhonePe or BHIM.

User guide Registration process To register for these services, users have to ensure their NRE/NRO account is KYC-compliant and their UAE mobile number is linked to the account. They then need to download a participating bank app or UPI app and complete registration with their international mobile number. Once registered, they can start sending money using the UPI ID or QR code of the recipient.