India's first pure-play AI firm lists below IPO price

Fractal Analytics has made a weak debut on the stock market. The company's shares were listed at ₹876 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) , translating to a discount of 2.67% from its initial public offer (IPO) price. The issue was subscribed 2.66 times in the primary market between February 9-11.

Market standing Market cap at ₹15,476 crore Post-listing, Fractal Analytics's shares were flat on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), giving the company a market capitalization of ₹15,476.86 crore. In the unofficial market, its shares were trading at a flat gray market premium. The issue had previously attracted ₹1,248.26 crore from anchor investors before its public debut.

Expert advice Expert views on Fractal Analytics Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, advised investors to take a balanced and strategy-based approach after listing. She said that short-term investors looking for listing gains may consider partial profit booking if the stock lists at a premium. This is because high valuations and AI-sector sentiment could lead to initial volatility. However, long-term investors could hold onto the stock given Fractal's presence in a high-growth global AI and analytics market.

Advertisement