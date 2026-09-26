Francis Hourant says old job model over at WorldSkills Shanghai
The old-school job model? "That model of working life is over," says Francis Hourant, president and chair of WorldSkills, as AI changes everything.
Speaking at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, he urged young people entering the workforce to focus less on just salary and benefits and more on companies that offer training.
His advice: keep learning new skills and look for employers who help you grow, because what's needed tomorrow is anyone's guess.
Hourant urges retraining for advisory roles
Hourant suggests retraining people for advisory roles instead of swapping them out for AI, pointing to companies that thrive by investing in their teams' skills.
He also highlighted how international skills competitions help set education benchmarks worldwide, with countries like Belgium and Finland using these insights to upgrade their learning systems.
Plus, India's tech talent is making waves in Europe, showing how global skill-sharing and adaptability open doors everywhere.