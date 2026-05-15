FSSAI issues notice to Blinkit after social media egg complaints
Business
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, or FSSAI, sent a notice to Blinkit after people complained on social media about getting poor-quality eggs from the app.
Under food safety laws, companies like Blinkit are responsible for ensuring what they sell is safe to eat.
Blinkit has 7 days to explain
Blinkit now has seven days to explain what went wrong and how it is fixing it.
If it doesn't respond, FSSAI says stricter action could follow.
The agency also reminded all quick-commerce apps that everyone handling food, from packers to delivery workers, needs proper training and certification in hygiene.