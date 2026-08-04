Dabur banned from selling food products with '100 percent' claims
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned Dabur India Ltd from selling a range of food products carrying "100 percent" claims. The ban covers food items such as honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, and coconut milk. The regulator said these labels are ambiguous and unverifiable, potentially misleading consumers.
Regulatory concerns
Regulator found several products making '100%' claims
The FSSAI said it found several products on Dabur's website with claims like '100% Natural,' '100% Pure,' '100% Purity Guaranteed,' '100% Organic,' and '100% Tender Coconut Water.'
The regulator said these claims violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018.
It also flagged Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey for displaying the Jaivik Bharat Logo without a valid FSSAI organic endorsement.
Compliance required
FSSAI gives 15-day ultimatum to Dabur
The FSSAI has directed Dabur to immediately stop selling the identified food products and any other items with misleading '100%' claims.
The company has been asked to submit an Action Taken Report within 15 days.
This comes after the regulator found that no satisfactory corrective action was taken by Dabur even after a notice was issued earlier asking it to discontinue such claims.
Company statement
What does Dabur have to say?
In light of the FSSAI notice, Dabur said it is reviewing the content flagged by the regulator on its website.
"We have received the FSSAI notice and are in the process of checking the content mentioned in the notice on our website," the company said in a statement.
The action comes amid FSSAI's increasing use of social media to publicize enforcement actions against food business operators and e-commerce companies selling food products online.