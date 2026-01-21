FTC challenges Meta's antitrust win over Instagram and WhatsApp deals
What's the story
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced its decision to appeal a November ruling that favored Meta in an antitrust case. The FTC alleges that for over a decade, Meta has illegally maintained a monopoly in social networking through anti-competitive practices. These include buying up major competitive threats identified on Instagram and WhatsApp, according to the commission's statement.
Judicial contrast
Judge's ruling contrasts with Google's monopoly designation
The FTC's appeal comes after US District Judge James Boasberg ruled in November that Meta does not hold a monopoly in social networking. The decision was issued after a historic antitrust trial that concluded in late May. This ruling is starkly different from two separate decisions that deemed Google an illegal monopoly in search and online advertising, respectively.
Meta's response
Meta responds to FTC's appeal
In light of the FTC's decision to appeal, Meta has issued a statement. The tech giant said that the court's decision "to reject the FTC's arguments is correct, and recognizes the fierce competition we face." It further stressed its commitment to continue innovating and investing in America despite these legal challenges.