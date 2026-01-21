LOADING...
FTC challenges Meta's antitrust win over Instagram and WhatsApp deals

By Mudit Dube
Jan 21, 2026
01:02 pm
What's the story

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced its decision to appeal a November ruling that favored Meta in an antitrust case. The FTC alleges that for over a decade, Meta has illegally maintained a monopoly in social networking through anti-competitive practices. These include buying up major competitive threats identified on Instagram and WhatsApp, according to the commission's statement.

Judicial contrast

Judge's ruling contrasts with Google's monopoly designation

The FTC's appeal comes after US District Judge James Boasberg ruled in November that Meta does not hold a monopoly in social networking. The decision was issued after a historic antitrust trial that concluded in late May. This ruling is starkly different from two separate decisions that deemed Google an illegal monopoly in search and online advertising, respectively.

Meta's response

Meta responds to FTC's appeal

In light of the FTC's decision to appeal, Meta has issued a statement. The tech giant said that the court's decision "to reject the FTC's arguments is correct, and recognizes the fierce competition we face." It further stressed its commitment to continue innovating and investing in America despite these legal challenges.

