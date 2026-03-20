Furniture rental start-up Rentomojo gears up for ₹1,200cr IPO

Furniture rental start-up Rentomojo is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) in the fiscal year 2027. The company plans to raise between ₹1,000 crore and ₹1,200 crore through this listing. The move comes as part of its strategy to achieve a valuation of ₹5,000-7,000 crore. Rentomojo has appointed IIFL, Motilal Oswal and Axis Capital as advisors for the upcoming issue.

IPO approach Offer for sale by existing investors The upcoming IPO will mostly consist of an offer for sale by existing investors. However, a smaller part will be a primary component to raise fresh capital for expansion plans. This strategy comes as several other start-ups like PhonePe, Flipkart, Zepto, Boat, Shiprocket, Infra.Market, OfBusiness, and Shadowfax also plan to tap public markets this year despite volatile market conditions.

Business model Start-up's subscription model and operational efficiency Founded in 2014 by Geetansh Bamania and Ajay Nain, Rentomojo caters to urban Indian professionals who frequently relocate for work. The start-up's subscription model allows customers to rent household essentials without owning them. This service is especially popular among IT and BPO workers. As it nears its IPO, Rentomojo is focusing on operational efficiency, customer trust, and scalable growth - all vital for a successful transition from a start-up to a listed entity.

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