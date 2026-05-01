Future of Knowledge Work Summit lands in Bengaluru June 17
Business
Heads up, future leaders: the Future of Knowledge Work Summit is landing in Bengaluru on June 17, 2026.
This event is all about how AI, automation, and new ways of working are actually being used inside real companies, not just theory.
Expect hands-on sessions focused on what's working when it comes to transforming how teams create and share knowledge.
Summit offers master classes and networking
The summit promises practical master classes on aligning teams with fresh work methods, plus plenty of chances to swap ideas and network with industry professionals.
If you're curious about staying ahead in a world where work keeps evolving and want tools you can use right away, this is one event you'll want to keep an eye on.