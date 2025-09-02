GAIL India's stock rises 2% on impressive FY25 results
GAIL India's stock got a boost on Tuesday, rising 2.07% to ₹179.59 following impressive results for the year ending March 2025.
Revenue jumped to ₹1,41,903 crore (up from last year's ₹1,33,228 crore), and net profit shot up to ₹10,959 crore from ₹8,220 crore.
Earnings per share also improved noticeably—₹18.93 this year versus ₹15.06 last year.
Net profit margin stands at 7.72%
GAIL reported a net profit margin of 7.72% and paid out a total dividend of ₹7.50 per share for the year—including a final dividend of ₹1 (set for August 4) and an interim dividend of ₹6.50 paid in February.
The company's track record includes past bonuses too, but even with this week's price bump, shares are still trading below their 52-week high—so there might be more room to grow if you're watching the stock market closely!