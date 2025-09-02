Sugar stocks soar as government lifts ethanol production cap Business Sep 02, 2025

Sugar stocks shot up on Tuesday after the Indian government scrapped all caps on ethanol production for the 2025-26 marketing year.

Now, sugar mills and distilleries can make as much ethanol as they want from sugarcane juice, sugar syrup, and molasses.

This is expected to give a big boost to their earnings as India pushes for cleaner fuel.