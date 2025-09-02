Sensex hits 80,700 as GST Council meeting looms Business Sep 02, 2025

The Indian stock market jumped on Tuesday, with the Sensex up 340 points at 80,704 and the Nifty hitting 24,740.

This rally comes just before the big GST Council meeting on September 3-4, where tax cuts on nearly 175 everyday products—think shampoos and electronics—are expected.