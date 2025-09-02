Nifty50 nears 24,700 mark as GDP growth boosts investor sentiment
Indian stock markets started Tuesday morning on a high note, with the Nifty 50 inching up to nearly 24,700 and the Sensex also seeing a small boost.
This upbeat mood comes after India posted a strong 7.8% GDP growth for April-June (Q1 FY26), which has lifted investor confidence—even as global news stays shaky thanks to rising oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly supply fears from Russia.
What's moving the market today
Reliance Industries was the standout performer on the Nifty50 today, jumping almost 2%, while Mahindra & Mahindra slipped over 1%.
The IT sector kept its cool thanks to a weaker rupee helping exports.
Meanwhile, gold prices hit new highs as everyone waits for possible US rate cuts, and oil edged up with Russia's supply still uncertain.
Looking ahead, investors are watching for updates from this week's GST Council meeting—decisions there could shape market moves in the days ahead.