Nifty50 nears 24,700 mark as GDP growth boosts investor sentiment

What's moving the market today

Reliance Industries was the standout performer on the Nifty50 today, jumping almost 2%, while Mahindra & Mahindra slipped over 1%.

The IT sector kept its cool thanks to a weaker rupee helping exports.

Meanwhile, gold prices hit new highs as everyone waits for possible US rate cuts, and oil edged up with Russia's supply still uncertain.

Looking ahead, investors are watching for updates from this week's GST Council meeting—decisions there could shape market moves in the days ahead.