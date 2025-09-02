US considers 200% tariffs on imported medicines

India exempt from tariffs

India, a major source of affordable generics for the US, is currently exempt from these tariffs because of its vital role in healthcare.

The country supplies about 6% of America's pharmaceutical imports.

Sudarshan Jain from the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance says any policy change could have "major consequences" for India's $25 billion pharma export business—and, as past disruptions have shown, could affect global drug supplies as well.