US considers 200% tariffs on imported medicines
The Trump administration proposed hitting imported medicines with tariffs as high as 200%, aiming to boost US drug manufacturing after COVID-19 exposed supply chain gaps.
Officials say it's about national security, but experts warn this could make medicines much pricier and harder to get—especially generics, which fill most US prescriptions.
India exempt from tariffs
India, a major source of affordable generics for the US, is currently exempt from these tariffs because of its vital role in healthcare.
The country supplies about 6% of America's pharmaceutical imports.
Sudarshan Jain from the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance says any policy change could have "major consequences" for India's $25 billion pharma export business—and, as past disruptions have shown, could affect global drug supplies as well.