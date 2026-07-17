Gallup: Only 20% of employees worldwide feel genuinely engaged
Business
Feeling unmotivated at work? You're not alone.
Gallup's latest report shows only 20% of employees worldwide feel genuinely engaged in their jobs, the lowest since 2020 and a drop from 23% in 2022.
Most people (64%) are simply going through the motions, doing what's needed and nothing more.
Disengaged employees cost $10 trillion annually
Turns out, this lack of motivation is expensive: disengaged employees cost the global economy $10 trillion every year, nearly 10% of world GDP.
Even managers are feeling it, with their engagement dropping sharply too.
While overall well-being has improved a bit, workplace stress is still high for many.
Organizations have some serious work to do if they want to turn things around and make jobs feel meaningful again.