GameStop shutters over 400 stores across US
What's the story
GameStop, the popular video game retailer, has closed more than 400 stores in the US. The closures range from California to Maine and are part of a cost-cutting strategy by the company. A blog that tracks GameStop's store closures has confirmed that as of January 10, a total of 410 stores have been shut down or are in the process of shutting down. Another 11 locations are also said to be on their way out.
Future plans
SEC filing hints at more closures
The store closures aren't surprising, as GameStop's SEC filing for December 2025 hinted at plans to close a "significant number of additional stores in fiscal 2025." The same filing also revealed that the company's board would grant its CEO, Ryan Cohen, stock options worth up to $35 billion if he manages to boost the retailer's market cap to $100 billion.
Global impact
GameStop's international store closures
The blog tracking store closures only covers the US, but the SEC filing also mentioned plans for international downsizing. GameStop intends to reduce its footprint in several European countries and Canada. Despite a historic surge in market value in 2021, the company has struggled with its brand direction, as evidenced by failed initiatives such as a crypto locker and an NFT marketplace.