GameStop shutters over 400 stores across US

By Akash Pandey 01:03 pm Jan 11, 202601:03 pm

GameStop, the popular video game retailer, has closed more than 400 stores in the US. The closures range from California to Maine and are part of a cost-cutting strategy by the company. A blog that tracks GameStop's store closures has confirmed that as of January 10, a total of 410 stores have been shut down or are in the process of shutting down. Another 11 locations are also said to be on their way out.