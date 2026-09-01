Gartner: 22% fully integrated AI, 85% plan higher AI spend
Business
Turns out, most big companies are still figuring out AI: just 22% have managed to fully bring it into their daily operations, according to a fresh Gartner survey from early 2026.
Even so, a whopping 85% of functional leaders say they're planning to spend more on AI in 2026.
Functional leaders cite productivity, ROI unclear
Productivity is the main reason these companies are investing in AI: 75% of functional leaders put it at the top of their list.
High-performing organizations that track their results closely see success with AI about 81% of the time.
Meanwhile, those struggling with ROI visibility do not know the rate of return for nearly one-third of their AI initiatives.
Financial clarity is also an issue; 11% don't even know how much their function spent on AI in 2025.