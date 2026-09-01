Gartner: 22% fully integrated AI, 85% plan higher AI spend

Productivity is the main reason these companies are investing in AI: 75% of functional leaders put it at the top of their list.

High-performing organizations that track their results closely see success with AI about 81% of the time.

Meanwhile, those struggling with ROI visibility do not know the rate of return for nearly one-third of their AI initiatives.

Financial clarity is also an issue; 11% don't even know how much their function spent on AI in 2025.