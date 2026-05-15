Gasoline and diesel prices rise ₹3 per liter across India
Business
Fuel just got pricier: gasoline and diesel prices have gone up by ₹3 per liter across India.
This is the first hike in over four years, so if you're filling up in Delhi, gasoline now costs ₹97.77 per liter and diesel is at ₹90.67 per liter.
Prices will differ depending on your state's taxes.
Crude rises amid West Asia tensions
Global crude oil prices have shot up lately, thanks to conflicts in West Asia and supply issues near the Strait of Hormuz.
Even with this price bump, oil companies say they're still losing money: about ₹14 per liter on gasoline and ₹42 on diesel.
The government is trying to ease the impact with gradual hikes instead of one big shock to help both consumers and struggling oil companies.