Gasoline and diesel prices rise ₹3 per liter across India

Crude rises amid West Asia tensions

Global crude oil prices have shot up lately, thanks to conflicts in West Asia and supply issues near the Strait of Hormuz.

Even with this price bump, oil companies say they're still losing money: about ₹14 per liter on gasoline and ₹42 on diesel.

The government is trying to ease the impact with gradual hikes instead of one big shock to help both consumers and struggling oil companies.