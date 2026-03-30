gateretail and JK Tech partner on JIVA AI in-flight shopping
Business
gateretail and JK Tech are joining forces to make in-flight shopping way smarter with AI.
Their upgraded platform, powered by JK Tech's JIVA Agentic AI, is designed to help airlines predict what passengers want, set better prices, and automate orders, all while tackling tricky issues like unpredictable demand and tight profit margins.
Platform aims to boost per-flight revenue
By blending gateretail's experience with JK Tech's tech skills, the new platform aims to boost revenue per flight, reduce waste and stock-outs, and give airlines real-time insights for faster decisions.
As Jose Lirio Silva from gateretail put it, this means better planning precision, while JK Tech's Tanuj Singh highlighted how it could make a real difference for airline profits.