Gautam Adani urges ratings reflect social and economic impact
Business
Gautam Adani thinks it's time to rethink how credit ratings work for new generation of infrastructure projects.
Speaking at a summit in Mumbai, he said agencies shouldn't just focus on cash flows: they should look at the bigger picture, like social and economic impact.
As he put it, "A rating may be expressed in a letter or a number, but its impact is measured in the dreams it enables and the opportunities it creates."
Adani calls for new rating frameworks
Adani highlighted how fast India is growing when it comes to roads, ports, airports, green energy, and digital networks.
But he warned that old-school rating models could slow down important projects.
He called for new frameworks that actually match up with India's huge ambitions and complex needs.