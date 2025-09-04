GCCs are training employees to become AI specialists in months
India's over 1,700 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are tackling the AI skills shortage by training their own employees—think software engineers and data analysts leveling up to become AI specialists in just a few months.
These hands-on programs focus on coding, machine learning, and real-world projects, helping companies roll out AI faster.
Success is measured by new model launches, cost savings
With groups of 30 to 500 people per program, GCCs use project-based learning (often with tools like TensorFlow), and about half of participants move into actual AI roles.
Success is measured by how quickly new models launch, cost savings, and happier customers—showing that these centers aren't just keeping up with global trends but driving them.
By building AI skills from within, GCCs keep company culture strong while speeding up innovation.
Employees' deep industry knowledge leads to smarter solutions—making these centers key players in how businesses worldwide adopt new tech.