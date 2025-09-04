Next Article
TDK opens massive battery plant in Haryana
TDK just opened a massive new lithium-ion battery factory in Sohna, Haryana, with a ₹3,000cr investment.
Inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the plant aims to eventually manufacture up to 20 crore battery packs per year as it scales up production based on demand for gadgets like smartphones, wearables, and laptops—helping power up India's tech scene.
Plant could cover 40% of India's battery needs
Production starts later this year and will ramp up as demand grows.
TDK says this one plant could cover about 40% of India's battery needs and create over 5,000 jobs.
Leaders from both TDK and the Haryana government are calling it a big step toward making India more self-reliant in electronics manufacturing.