India Glycols plans 100% dividend: How to receive payment
India Glycols is planning a 100% dividend for FY2024-25, which means ₹5 per share—if shareholders give it the green light at the upcoming AGM.
If approved, the money will hit your account within 30 days after the meeting.
AGM on September 30; remote voting starts September 26
The company's 41st AGM is set for September 30, 2025, and will be held online.
You can vote remotely between September 26 and September 29.
Only those holding shares by September 23 are eligible for this year's dividend.
Unpaid dividends moved to IEPF
This year, India Glycols moved nearly ₹9 lakh and over 59,000 shares with unpaid dividends (from as far back as FY2016-17) to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.