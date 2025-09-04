Rolex Rings announces 1:10 stock split Business Sep 04, 2025

Rolex Rings just announced a 1:10 stock split—so each ₹10 share will soon be split into 10 shares worth ₹1 each.

The move, decided on September 4, still needs a green light from shareholders and regulators at the upcoming 23rd AGM.

The exact date for the split isn't out yet.