DevX's ₹143cr IPO to open on September 10
Dev Accelerator Ltd, the office space provider, is opening its IPO from September 10-12, aiming to raise ₹143 crore.
Shares are priced at ₹56-61 each, putting the company's value at up to ₹550 crore.
The funds will help DevX set up new centers (think Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida), pay off loans, and boost its brand.
Right now, they run 25 centers in over 10 cities.
Most shares are reserved for big investors, but there's a slice for retail buyers too—if you're interested, bids need to be in lots of 235 shares.