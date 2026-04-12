GE Aerospace uses AI cutting false alarms by over half
GE Aerospace is making big moves with artificial intelligence, using it to spot engine issues more accurately and speed up its processes.
Thanks to machine learning, it has cut false alarms by over half and improved lead time by more than 60%.
Even in software development, early use of generative AI is giving teams a solid productivity boost.
GE nearly tripled AI investment
A huge part of this progress is happening in India: over half of GE's global AI team works out of Bengaluru.
Dinakar Deshmukh, executive director at GE Aerospace, says its focus is on real-world impact: "We don't try to apply AI everywhere, we focus on operations that are critical to business performance,".
The company has ramped up its AI investment nearly threefold in just two and a half years, showing how serious it is about tech-led change.