GE Aerospace uses AI cutting false alarms by over half

GE nearly tripled AI investment

A huge part of this progress is happening in India: over half of GE's global AI team works out of Bengaluru.

Dinakar Deshmukh, executive director at GE Aerospace, says its focus is on real-world impact: "We don't try to apply AI everywhere, we focus on operations that are critical to business performance,".

The company has ramped up its AI investment nearly threefold in just two and a half years, showing how serious it is about tech-led change.