GE Shipping sells Jag Vishnu built 2002, plans secondhand Kamsarmax Business Mar 30, 2026

GE Shipping just sold its 2002-built LPG ship, Jag Vishnu, as part of its plan to modernize and keep things running efficiently.

Up next: they are getting ready to add a secondhand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier expected to be completed by Q1 FY27 (April-June 2026), keeping their fleet future-ready.