GE Shipping sells Jag Vishnu built 2002, plans secondhand Kamsarmax
Business
GE Shipping just sold its 2002-built LPG ship, Jag Vishnu, as part of its plan to modernize and keep things running efficiently.
Up next: they are getting ready to add a secondhand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier expected to be completed by Q1 FY27 (April-June 2026), keeping their fleet future-ready.
GE Shipping fleet now 40 ships
After this sale, GE Shipping now has 40 ships: 26 tankers (including crude oil and LPG carriers) and 14 dry bulk carriers.
They recently added the Jag Pranesh tanker, too, showing they are serious about staying updated and competitive on the seas.