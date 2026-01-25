Gems and jewelry sector wants GST cuts and tax relief in upcoming budget

Why should you care?

These changes could help ease inflationary pressures, support small businesses, protect artisan jobs, and make Indian jewelry more competitive globally—especially against lab-grown diamonds and rising US tariffs.

The councils are also asking for tourist GST refunds at airports to attract international buyers, aiming for more exports and to boost retail demand.

If these proposals go through, the industry hopes to see stronger growth—and maybe better deals next time you shop for bling.