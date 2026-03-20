Apple makes $900M from generative AI apps on App Store

Apple 's App Store has witnessed a significant revenue boost, thanks to the growing popularity of generative AI apps. A report by AppMagic, cited by The Wall Street Journal, shows that the revenue from these apps on the App Store skyrocketed between January and August 2025. The monthly earnings jumped from nearly $35 million to a peak of around $101 million during this period.

Revenue surge ChatGPT dominates revenue The report further reveals that generative AI apps have raked in nearly $900 million in App Store fees in 2025 alone. The lion's share of this revenue can be attributed to one app: ChatGPT. The OpenAI-powered chatbot is said to have accounted for nearly 75% of Apple's commission from these apps, leaving competitors like Grok far behind with just a 5% contribution.

AI enhancement Apple may be integrating Google's Gemini into Siri Apple is also said to be working on upgrading its voice assistant, Siri, with AI capabilities. The upgrade could be powered by Gemini, and earlier reports have pegged the partnership with Google at around $1 billion annually. However, the financial details of this deal have not been officially disclosed by either company.

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