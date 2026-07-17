Genpact's Vijay Vijayasankar says AI is transforming BPM, disintermediating BPOs
Vijay Vijayasankar from Genpact says the business process management (BPM) world is at a turning point: artificial intelligence is changing everything.
Instead of sticking to old-school, labor-heavy outsourcing, companies need to focus on delivering real results.
He warns that "the BPO companies sticking to a labor-based model will be disintermediated by technology."
Genpact touts cost cuts, urges reskilling
Genpact stands out by promising measurable results like cutting operational costs, rather than charging per user or token, like some software providers.
Artificial intelligence could automate up to 80% of repetitive tasks, but tricky stuff still needs people.
One big roadblock? Enterprise debt in technology and talent makes scaling artificial intelligence tough for many firms.
Vijayasankar encourages employees, especially in India, to reskill and experiment with artificial intelligence tools so they stay relevant as the industry evolves.