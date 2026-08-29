Genrobotics signs Territorial Army deal for defense and disaster robotics
Business
Genrobotics just signed a deal with the Territorial Army to bring more robotics into defense and disaster response.
Announced at the KYTA and TA 2.0 Symposium in Kolkata, this partnership is all about working together on research, training, and developing technology that can handle tough situations: think hazardous zones and tight spaces.
Genrobotics displays G-Bot prototype and rover
At the event, Genrobotics showed off some of its latest creations, including a G-Bot humanoid prototype, a robotic rover, and devices for infrastructure access and rehabilitation.
Already known for its Bandicoot robots, it's now expanding into defense technology in a big way.
It has even opened a new facility in Thumba to ramp up production for defense and space projects.