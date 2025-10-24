German firm Bocker is using the publicity from the recent Louvre Museum heist in Paris to promote its products. The company, which manufactures the Agilo truck-mounted electric hoist, posted an ad on social media with a picture of its machine outside the Gallery of Apollo. The post read, "When you need to move fast." It also highlighted how the Bocker Agilo can carry treasures weighing up to 400kg at a speed of 42 m/min - "quiet as a whisper."

Theft details The mechanical ladder was sold to a French customer The thieves, who made off with $102 million worth of France's crown jewels on October 19, used a mechanical ladder to infiltrate the museum and escape. The device was identified by Bocker's managing director Alexander Bocker from news reports. He said the machine was sold "a few years ago to a French customer who rents this type of equipment in Paris and the surrounding area."

Heist execution Thieves scheduled a demonstration of the machine last week Bocker revealed that the thieves had scheduled a demonstration of the machine last week and stole it during that demonstration. The theft was executed in less than eight minutes, with the robbers breaking into a window and shattering display cases before making their escape. Among the eight stolen items were tiaras, necklaces, earrings, and brooches studded with of diamonds and gemstones.