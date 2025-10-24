German firm launches cheeky ad for lift after Louvre heist
What's the story
German firm Bocker is using the publicity from the recent Louvre Museum heist in Paris to promote its products. The company, which manufactures the Agilo truck-mounted electric hoist, posted an ad on social media with a picture of its machine outside the Gallery of Apollo. The post read, "When you need to move fast." It also highlighted how the Bocker Agilo can carry treasures weighing up to 400kg at a speed of 42 m/min - "quiet as a whisper."
Theft details
The mechanical ladder was sold to a French customer
The thieves, who made off with $102 million worth of France's crown jewels on October 19, used a mechanical ladder to infiltrate the museum and escape. The device was identified by Bocker's managing director Alexander Bocker from news reports. He said the machine was sold "a few years ago to a French customer who rents this type of equipment in Paris and the surrounding area."
Heist execution
Thieves scheduled a demonstration of the machine last week
Bocker revealed that the thieves had scheduled a demonstration of the machine last week and stole it during that demonstration. The theft was executed in less than eight minutes, with the robbers breaking into a window and shattering display cases before making their escape. Among the eight stolen items were tiaras, necklaces, earrings, and brooches studded with of diamonds and gemstones.
Security concerns
CCTV around museum perimeter was weak and aging
The Louvre Museum director Laurence des Cars admitted that they failed to detect the gang in time to prevent the theft. She also said that CCTV around its perimeter was weak and "aging." The museum reopened on Wednesday after what has been described as France's most shocking theft. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez expressed confidence that the thieves would be caught, with prosecutors believing they acted under orders from a criminal organization.