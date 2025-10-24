Google faces $2.36B payout in data collection case
A US jury just found Google liable of collecting app activity data from millions—even after users turned off Web & App Activity tracking.
The class action, filed back in 2020, said Google broke privacy promises for eight years.
Last month (September 2025), the jury awarded $425 million in damages to affected users.
Now, plaintiffs want Google's parent company, Alphabet, to give up another $2.36 billion—what they estimate Google earned from this data.
Google says the info was anonymized and users had privacy controls, and they plan to appeal and try to break up the 98-million-member class.
Plaintiffs argue $425 million isn't enough, since Google hasn't changed its data practices or privacy disclosures.
The final call is up to Judge Richard Seeborg.