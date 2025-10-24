Next Article
Apple starts shipping AI servers from Texas plant
Business
Apple just started shipping its new AI servers from its factory in Houston, Texas.
This move is part of Apple's massive $600 billion US investment plan, and Apple began shipping from the Houston factory ahead of schedule.
The company expects to ramp up production in 2026, which should create thousands of jobs.
Apple's US manufacturing ambitions
This Houston plant is a big step for Apple's US manufacturing ambitions.
While iPhones are still made overseas, Apple is doubling down on building advanced tech at home and teaming up with local chipmakers.
For anyone curious about tech jobs or the future of American manufacturing, this is a story to watch.