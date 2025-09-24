Germany invites Indian talent as US tightens H-1B visa rules

As the United States tightens its H-1B visa program, Germany is looking to attract Indian talent. German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, has extended an open invitation to skilled Indian workers. He pitched Europe's largest economy as a stable and rewarding alternative to the US. In a video message on X (formerly Twitter), he said "Germany stands out with its stable migration policies, and with great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management science and tech."

Economic contribution Indians among top earners in Germany In his video message, Ackermann emphasized that Indians are among the top earners in Germany. "The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German," he said. He stressed that this is a good thing as it shows that Indians are making a significant contribution to German society and welfare.

Invitation extended Contrast to Washington's recent restrictions on foreign employees Ackermann highlighted Germany's stable migration policies and job opportunities for skilled Indian workers. He said, "We believe in hard work and giving the best jobs to the best people." The diplomat compared Germany's immigration policy to a German car, saying it's "reliable, modern, and predictable." He said it doesn't change rules fundamentally overnight. Ackermann's message comes days after Trump administration raised H-1B visa application fees significantly to $100,000 from the earlier $215-$5,000 range.

Growth concerns Germany faces a demographic crunch Germany faces a demographic crunch and will need nearly 288,000 immigrants annually until 2040. To meet demand, Berlin plans to issue 10% more professional visas and expand allocations for Indian workers. Last year, Germany pledged 200,000 professional visas for 2025, including 90,000 for Indians—a sharp rise from the previous cap of 20,000. About 130,000 Indian professionals already live in Germany, earning well above the local median of about €4,000 per month.