Unacademy appoints Sumit Jain as new test prep CEO

Jain's mandate includes driving profitability and growth

Jain, who's been with Unacademy since 2020 and helped boost both finances and student experience, will now lead their biggest business unit—covering everything from UPSC to IIT-JEE prep, online and offline.

With Jain at the helm, Unacademy is aiming for smarter spending and growth, especially as they focus on core areas like test prep and support the spin-off of new projects such as Airlearn and keep a close eye on profitability.