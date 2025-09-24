Next Article
Unacademy appoints Sumit Jain as new test prep CEO
Unacademy just announced Sumit Jain as the new CEO for its test prep division, in a move that's part of a bigger leadership shake-up.
Co-founder Gaurav Munjal shared the news this week, following up on plans, reported earlier this year, for him and Roman Saini to step back from day-to-day roles.
Jain's mandate includes driving profitability and growth
Jain, who's been with Unacademy since 2020 and helped boost both finances and student experience, will now lead their biggest business unit—covering everything from UPSC to IIT-JEE prep, online and offline.
With Jain at the helm, Unacademy is aiming for smarter spending and growth, especially as they focus on core areas like test prep and support the spin-off of new projects such as Airlearn and keep a close eye on profitability.