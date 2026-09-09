GIFT City IFSC slashes investor onboarding to 1 hour
GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre, or IFSC, has slashed its investor onboarding time from nearly a month to just one hour.
Announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 by Dipesh Shah, Executive Director at International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), this upgrade is set to make life much easier for nonresident Indians and foreign investors looking to get started.
E-notarized onboarding attracted 16,000 overseas investors
Gone are the days of endless paperwork and frustrating IP restrictions.
Now, overseas investors can fill out everything online: documents get e-notarized and digitally signed in the cloud, all without leaving home.
Thanks to this streamlined system (and a big shoutout to fintech partners), GIFT City has already attracted around 16,000 investors from overseas.
Investors from 90 countries have been onboarded in GIFT City.