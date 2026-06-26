GIFT Nifty down over 150 points amid AI chip sell-off

Rupak De: 23,800 is Nifty support

Wall Street's mixed signals didn't help calm nerves; even with solid earnings from Qualcomm and Micron, tech stocks still dropped.

Big Asian names like Samsung and SoftBank saw steep losses too.

Still, some analysts think this could just be a short-term dip for Nifty, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, says, if key support holds at 23,800, there's potential to bounce back toward 24,500 soon.