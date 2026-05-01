GIFT Nifty rises over 219 points, signals hopeful Indian markets

Foreign investors withdraw nearly ₹8,048 cr

While GIFT Nifty looks positive, the bigger picture is less rosy: both the Sensex and the Nifty dropped more than 0.7% recently thanks to rising oil prices and a falling rupee.

Foreign investors have pulled out nearly ₹8,048 crore on Thursday in the eighth straight sessions.

Analysts warn that global tensions could keep things unpredictable for now.

Also, heads up: markets are closed Friday for Maharashtra Day.