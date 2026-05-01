GIFT Nifty rises over 219 points, signals hopeful Indian markets
Business
GIFT Nifty jumped more than 219 points early Friday, signaling a hopeful start for Indian stocks next week, even after recent market dips.
The boost comes despite ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions that have kept traders on edge.
Foreign investors withdraw nearly ₹8,048 cr
While GIFT Nifty looks positive, the bigger picture is less rosy: both the Sensex and the Nifty dropped more than 0.7% recently thanks to rising oil prices and a falling rupee.
Foreign investors have pulled out nearly ₹8,048 crore on Thursday in the eighth straight sessions.
Analysts warn that global tensions could keep things unpredictable for now.
Also, heads up: markets are closed Friday for Maharashtra Day.