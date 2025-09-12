Giorgio Armani's will reveals his fashion empire's future Business Sep 12, 2025

Giorgio Armani, the legendary designer, has left a detailed plan for what happens next with his fashion empire.

His will asks his chosen heirs to gradually sell off company shares—starting with 15% in the first 18 months, then another 30% to 54.9% over the next three to five years.

Priority should be given to selling mainly to top luxury brands like LVMH, L'Oreal, or EssilorLuxottica. If that doesn't work out, going public with an IPO is also on the table.