Infosys gets US SEC nod for ₹18,000cr buyback
Infosys just got a necessary go-ahead from the US SEC to launch its biggest-ever ₹18,000 crore share buyback.
This special approval clears up legal differences between Indian and US rules, letting Infosys offer ₹1,800 per share—a solid 19% above recent prices.
Board approved buyback on September 11
The board signed off on the plan on September 11, 2024, aiming to buy back up to 10 crore shares (about 2.4% of Infosys's total equity).
But before anything starts, shareholders need to vote yes through a postal ballot.
If that happens, Infosys will set dates and file final paperwork with the SEC—so stay tuned if you're tracking big moves in tech or investing!