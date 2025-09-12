Infosys gets US SEC nod for ₹18,000cr buyback

Board approved buyback on September 11

The board signed off on the plan on September 11, 2024, aiming to buy back up to 10 crore shares (about 2.4% of Infosys's total equity).

But before anything starts, shareholders need to vote yes through a postal ballot.

If that happens, Infosys will set dates and file final paperwork with the SEC—so stay tuned if you're tracking big moves in tech or investing!