Girish Dilip Patil calls Nandan Nilekani's AI strategy outdated

India AI innovation versus scale debate

Patil thinks India should follow former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka's lead in pushing for bold moves in AI and automation, instead of relying mostly on human-powered services.

On the other hand, Nilekani and Venkatesan believe India should focus on applying tech at scale, rather than racing to develop advanced AI models, because the US and China currently have a major advantage in investment, computing power and talent.

The debate highlights a bigger question: should India be an innovator or a smart adopter in the global AI race?