Girish Dilip Patil calls Nandan Nilekani's AI strategy outdated
Girish Dilip Patil, who leads Generative AI at AWS Singapore, has called out Nandan Nilekani's current AI strategy as "outdated."
He took aim at the views of Nandan Nilekani and Ravi Venkatesan, saying India should focus more on innovation rather than sticking to old ways.
Patil's comments came after Nilekani and Ravi Venkatesan published an article suggesting a more cautious approach to AI.
India AI innovation versus scale debate
Patil thinks India should follow former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka's lead in pushing for bold moves in AI and automation, instead of relying mostly on human-powered services.
On the other hand, Nilekani and Venkatesan believe India should focus on applying tech at scale, rather than racing to develop advanced AI models, because the US and China currently have a major advantage in investment, computing power and talent.
The debate highlights a bigger question: should India be an innovator or a smart adopter in the global AI race?