GitLab cuts 14% workforce, exits 22 countries to prioritize AI Business Jun 03, 2026

GitLab is letting go of about 350 employees, 14% of its team, as part of a big shift toward artificial intelligence.

The company is also pulling out of 22 countries and trimming management layers to focus on upgrading its tech for growing AI demands.

This move follows a restructuring plan announced in May 2026.