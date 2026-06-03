GitLab cuts 14% workforce, exits 22 countries to prioritize AI
Business
GitLab is letting go of about 350 employees, 14% of its team, as part of a big shift toward artificial intelligence.
The company is also pulling out of 22 countries and trimming management layers to focus on upgrading its tech for growing AI demands.
This move follows a restructuring plan announced in May 2026.
GitLab's Bill Staples says platform rebuild
CEO Bill Staples says AI workflows are putting pressure on its systems, so GitLab is teaming up with an AI lab to rebuild its platform, add new APIs for AI agents, and boost governance tools.
Even with the layoffs, GitLab just posted solid numbers: $264 million in first-quarter revenue (up 23% from last year) and strong profit margins.