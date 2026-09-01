Glassdoor survey finds AI mentions up 240% as positivity drops
AI in the workplace isn't winning hearts lately, according to a new Glassdoor survey.
Employee reviews mentioning AI shot up by 240% from May 2025 to May 2026, but positive vibes have dropped sharply, from 81% in 2019 to just 43% this year.
More workers are voicing concerns as AI becomes a bigger part of their daily grind.
Insurance claims adjustors 98% negative
Writers, editors, and journalists are especially critical of AI (81% negative reviews), with accountants not far behind (80%).
Insurance claims adjustors top the list: 98% of their comments about AI are negative.
The biggest complaints? People worry about AI taking jobs (20%), being forced to use it at work (14%), disrupting business focus (13%), and enabling more surveillance (10%).
It's not just job fears; many feel frustrated by how much AI is changing their work life.