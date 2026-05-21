Glean CEO Arvind Jain tells Fortune summit AI augments humans Business May 21, 2026

Arvind Jain, CEO of Glean, says AI isn't here to steal your job. It's here to help you do it better.

Speaking at Fortune's Workplace Innovation Summit on May 21, he emphasized that "I don't think AI—or actually, for me, hopefully forever, too—AI never replaces any human, and it just actually augments us, enables us, allows us to do higher quality work,".

This take stands out compared to other tech leaders who have warned about AI cutting white-collar jobs.