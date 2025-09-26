Next Article
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declares ₹2.50/share interim dividend for FY26
Business
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals just declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share for FY26.
If you're a shareholder as of October 3, 2025, you'll see the payout within a month—nice little bonus if you're invested.
Stock dropped almost 3% on Trump's new tariffs
Glenmark recently teamed up with China's Hengrui Pharma in a deal that could be worth over $1 billion, and ratings agency CRISIL even upgraded Glenmark's outlook to Positive thanks to its exclusive global licensing deal with AbbVie.
Still, the stock dropped almost 3% after former US President Trump announced steep new tariffs on branded drugs—set to hit from October 1—which has everyone worried since the US is such a huge market for Indian pharma exports.