Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declares ₹2.50/share interim dividend for FY26

Stock dropped almost 3% on Trump's new tariffs

Glenmark recently teamed up with China's Hengrui Pharma in a deal that could be worth over $1 billion, and ratings agency CRISIL even upgraded Glenmark's outlook to Positive thanks to its exclusive global licensing deal with AbbVie.

Still, the stock dropped almost 3% after former US President Trump announced steep new tariffs on branded drugs—set to hit from October 1—which has everyone worried since the US is such a huge market for Indian pharma exports.