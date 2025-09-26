Larry Ellison, world's 2nd richest, to donate 95% of fortune

Ellison uses EIT to steer his donations

Instead of the usual nonprofits, Ellison uses EIT to steer his donations—think a $1.3 billion Oxford research campus opening in 2027.

He started this journey back in 2010 by joining the Giving Pledge. Past gifts include $200 million for cancer research at USC and nearly $1 billion for aging research.

Even as Oracle's stock and Tesla stake sent his wealth soaring this year, Ellison says he's sticking with plans to fund education, medical breakthroughs, and global poverty relief.