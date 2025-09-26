Next Article
Is Merai passing off Chinese robot as 'Made in India?'
Business
SS Innovations's founder Dr. Sudhir Srivastava has accused Merai Newage of importing a Chinese surgical robot and passing it off as "Made in India."
In a letter to regulators this September, he said Merai's Mizzo Endo 4000 is just rebranded, not locally made—calling it unfair to Indian companies genuinely building tech here.
SSI urged authorities to review Merai's manufacturing license
SSI urged authorities to review Merai's manufacturing license and check their import records, warning that misleading labels hurt real innovators.
Meanwhile, Merai Newage insisted on using some foreign parts but stated core assembly, software work, and testing all happen in India.
They said they're committed to expanding access to high-tech surgery across the country.