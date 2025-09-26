Is Merai passing off Chinese robot as 'Made in India?' Business Sep 26, 2025

SS Innovations's founder Dr. Sudhir Srivastava has accused Merai Newage of importing a Chinese surgical robot and passing it off as "Made in India."

In a letter to regulators this September, he said Merai's Mizzo Endo 4000 is just rebranded, not locally made—calling it unfair to Indian companies genuinely building tech here.