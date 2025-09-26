Agrochemical firm Parijat Industries to launch ₹160cr IPO

Parijat Industries, a major name in agrochemicals, is looking to raise ₹160 crore through its upcoming IPO. The offer includes a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale totaling 20.37 million shares.

How will the IPO funds be used? Most of the IPO funds—about ₹121.6 crore—will go toward paying off company debt, with the rest set aside for general corporate needs.

The IPO is split so that 50% goes to institutional investors, 15% to non-institutional bidders, and 35% is open for retail investors like everyday folks.

What does Parijat do? Parijat makes and sells a range of agrochemical products—think insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, specialty fertilizers, and bio-stimulants.

They've got 90 brands across India and work with big clients like Mankind Agritech and Bayer Cropscience through a network of over 5,400 dealers.