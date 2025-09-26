Agrochemical firm Parijat Industries to launch ₹160cr IPO
Parijat Industries, a major name in agrochemicals, is looking to raise ₹160 crore through its upcoming IPO.
The offer includes a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale totaling 20.37 million shares.
How will the IPO funds be used?
Most of the IPO funds—about ₹121.6 crore—will go toward paying off company debt, with the rest set aside for general corporate needs.
The IPO is split so that 50% goes to institutional investors, 15% to non-institutional bidders, and 35% is open for retail investors like everyday folks.
What does Parijat do?
Parijat makes and sells a range of agrochemical products—think insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, specialty fertilizers, and bio-stimulants.
They've got 90 brands across India and work with big clients like Mankind Agritech and Bayer Cropscience through a network of over 5,400 dealers.
Financials and overseas presence
The company operates in 65 countries with 512 overseas product registrations.
Its manufacturing facilities are located in Tamil Nadu and Haryana, and it is in the process of acquiring a new facility in Saykha, Gujarat, to expand production capacity.
In FY25 (ending March 2025), Parijat reported revenue of ₹1,045.3 crore and net profit of ₹54 crore—both up from FY23's numbers.