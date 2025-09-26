Next Article
Myntra's 30-minute delivery service M-Now now in Kolkata
Business
Myntra has rolled out its 30-minute M-Now delivery service in Kolkata, covering spots like Lake Town, Bidhannagar, and Ballygunge—perfect timing for last-minute Durga Pujo shopping.
After seeing success in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Myntra is hoping to make festive shopping even easier for Kolkatans who want their fashion fast.
Over 400 brands and 6,000 styles available
You get access to over 400 brands and 6,000 styles—including festive picks like embroidered kurtas and oxidized jewelry, with popular names such as Levi's, Mango, and Souragya by Sourav Ganguly available.
The launch lines up with Myntra's Big Fashion Festival, so expect special deals like OMG Deals and Brand Mania while you shop.