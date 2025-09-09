Glenmark shares soar on $700 million AbbVie upfront payment

Glenmark to manage emerging markets

This agreement covers major markets like North America, Europe, Japan, and Greater China, while Glenmark will handle emerging regions such as Asia and Latin America.

Even though Glenmark's Q1 FY26 profit dropped sharply compared to last year (₹46.87 crore vs ₹340.27 crore), investors are optimistic—shares were up by 1.65% by the morning.

Plus, with the potential for another $1.2 billion in milestone payments and royalties down the line, this could mean bigger things ahead for Glenmark's future growth.